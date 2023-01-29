Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,473 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 362,977 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

