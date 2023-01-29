Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,963 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $459.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.14.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

