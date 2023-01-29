Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,519 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 93.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in 3M by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $49,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $169.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

