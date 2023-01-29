Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $324.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

