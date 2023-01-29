Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on T. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $19.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

