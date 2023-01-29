Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 974 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

