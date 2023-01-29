Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Price Performance
Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $30.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $30.28.
