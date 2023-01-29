Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Price Performance

Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $30.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

