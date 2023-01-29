Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

MIMZF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.33. 19,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,944. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

