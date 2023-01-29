Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance
MIMZF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.33. 19,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,944. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
About Nighthawk Gold
