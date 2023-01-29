NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NextNav Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:NN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 741,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,633. The stock has a market cap of $309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. NextNav has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 2,348.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

