NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEP opened at $72.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

