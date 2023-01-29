NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NXRT opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

