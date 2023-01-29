News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut News from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.03.

NWSA stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 8,144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

