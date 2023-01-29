Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $125.81 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00408595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.00799065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00096901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00588254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00190650 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.