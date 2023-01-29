Navcoin Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $592.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00239753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00101861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00057416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,390,948 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.