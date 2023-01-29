NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 112,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
