NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 112,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.