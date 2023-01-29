Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.35 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Nano has a market cap of $112.98 million and $2.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,593.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00404008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00786278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00580880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00187032 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.