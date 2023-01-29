Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NBRV opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.02% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.