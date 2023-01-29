MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $102.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.60 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

