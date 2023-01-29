MXC (MXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.19 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $89.55 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC token can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00402032 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.04 or 0.28219666 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00576255 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03343088 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,147,277.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars.

