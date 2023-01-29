MX TOKEN (MX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $92.83 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars.

