MVL Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. MVL has a market capitalization of $89.69 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00399033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.26 or 0.28009162 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00573939 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,402,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

