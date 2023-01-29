MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $235.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $125.82. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.