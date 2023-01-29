MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $235.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
MTU Aero Engines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $125.82. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.