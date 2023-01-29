Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock worth $11,186,060. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $418.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

