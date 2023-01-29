Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $505.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $511.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

