Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average of $189.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

