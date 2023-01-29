Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,046 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.