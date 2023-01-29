Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.