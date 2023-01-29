Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE KMX opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.