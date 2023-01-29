Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $308.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

