Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

