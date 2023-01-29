Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $272.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

