Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,434 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 14.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 4.2% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

SAP Stock Down 0.8 %

SAP Profile

SAP stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.