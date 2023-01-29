Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,311 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 92.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Trade Desk by 105.5% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 15.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 54,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $51.95 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,597.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

