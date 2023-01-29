Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Motus GI stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 343.21% and a negative net margin of 3,390.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Motus GI to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

