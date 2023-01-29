Moonriver Market Cap Hits $57.32 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $57.32 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $9.35 or 0.00039280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,648,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,131,656 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

