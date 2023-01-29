Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.48

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $264.66 million and $8.36 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00088277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025842 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 556,486,199 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

