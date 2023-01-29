Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

