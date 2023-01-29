MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.09.

MongoDB Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $224.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.89. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

