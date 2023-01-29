Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Momentive Global Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.92 on Friday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Get Rating

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

