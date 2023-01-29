Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $126.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.85.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.75.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
