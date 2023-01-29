Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $126.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

