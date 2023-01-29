Modiv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Shares of MDV opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $89.99.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
