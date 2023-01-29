Modiv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

About Modiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.