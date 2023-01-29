MobileCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $506,496.23 (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004740 BTC on major exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $82.74 million and approximately $506,496.23 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official message board is medium.com/mobilecoin. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

