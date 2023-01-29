Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

