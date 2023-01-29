Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $265.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $267.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.09.

MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

