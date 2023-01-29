Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.