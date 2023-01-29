Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MXC opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

