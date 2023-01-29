Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTRAF opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

