Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $507,808.06

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $47.93 million and $507,808.06 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00011988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001011 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,777,887 coins and its circulating supply is 16,860,564 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,771,893 with 16,858,468 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.95061989 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $606,290.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.