Metawar Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Metawar has a market cap of $197.17 million and approximately $38.13 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metawar has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0006105 USD and is up 95.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $102.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.