Metahero (HERO) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.32 million and $1.24 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.73 or 0.01351798 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007510 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015188 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.02 or 0.01647173 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

